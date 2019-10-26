See Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles Reunite for ‘Space Cowboy’ Duet

Kacey Musgraves surprised her Nashville audience Friday night by inviting her former tour mate Harry Styles onstage to perform “Space Cowboy,” from her 2018 hit album Golden Hour.

Together, Musgraves and Styles delivered a heartfelt duet of the track at the “Slow Burn” singer’s Bridgestone Arena concert, which also happened to be the final tour date of her Oh, What a World: Tour II.

At the end of the song, Styles expressed his gratitude for Musgraves’ talent. “As a peer, and someone I like to call a friend, it’s always a pleasure, an honor to share the stage with this lady,” Styles told the crowd. “She’s made a couple of my favorite albums, and it’s an honor to be here tonight with all of you to say congratulations and round off this wonderful tour, and a wonderful year.”

In 2018, Musgraves supported Styles on his North American tour. where the musical duo touted their swoon-worthy vocals with a cover of Shania Twain’s 1998 hit “You’re Still The One” at Madison Square Garden during their New York gig.

Although her 2019 tour obligations have concluded, Musgraves is scheduled to play shows in Mexico and Colombia in spring 2020.