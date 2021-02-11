 'The First Time' With Kacey Musgraves - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The First Time' With Kacey Musgraves
Home Music Music News

‘The First Time’ With Kacey Musgraves

Country-pop star discusses her childhood home, meeting Willie Nelson for the first time

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kacey Musgraves appears on the March cover of Rolling Stone, and in addition to her featured profile, the country-pop star sat down to answer questions about her first singing competition, her first expensive purchase, and more on The First Time.

Musgraves has often spoken about her love for Willie Nelson, but she revealed that she was quite speechless the first time she met her hero. “I was also really high so that probably had something to do with it,” she said.

Later, she talked about the emotional experience of hearing her first song on the radio. Her sister, who was sitting in the passenger seat of Musgraves’ car, filmed the moment; Musgraves cried when she first heard “Merry-Go-Round” playing out of her speakers.

“That was a completely foreign thing to me,” she said. “I don’t think people realize how much work it takes for you to hear your song on the radio. It takes years of work and grinding your bones and traveling, and missing your family and missing your grandma’s birthday party. You have to sacrifice a lot, but in that moment when you hear your song for the first time, it’s unbelievable. It’s so emotional, and it was very special.”

In This Article: Kacey Musgraves, The First Time, Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.