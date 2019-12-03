Kacey Musgraves Talks Helping Out a Photo Business on ‘Ellen’

Kacey Musgraves has a new Christmas special out on Amazon — and she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week for some promo and to discuss where her life’s been at since the release of her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.

In an extended cut from Musgraves’ interview with Ellen, the country-pop star tells the story of how she recently helped out a small business owner in Los Angeles’ Koreatown. When she and her sister were in the city and had to develop a set of photos on short notice, they came across Tom’s One-Hour Photo, a charming spot that had been around for nearly 30 years but was struggling. Musgraves and her sister helped set up an Instagram account for Tom, and the rest is history: The account gained thousands of followers overnight, and business has been booming for the one-hour photo shop ever since.

“I come from a household of small business owners,” said Musgraves. “My parents are, and I know firsthand what it’s like when people choose to put their money there versus a place that might be more convenient or bigger.”

Later on in the show, Musgraves performed “Christmas Makes Me Cry,” a cut from her 2016 holiday album A Very Kasey Christmas.