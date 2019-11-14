Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello Join Kacey Musgraves for ‘Christmas Show’ Trailer

Kacey Musgraves will be getting into the holiday spirit with a glitzy, star-studded new special: The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, available on Amazon Prime starting on November 29th.

In the short trailer, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello and others sing and hang with Musgraves, who explains why she wanted to do this special. “I had this idea about bringing this Christmas album to life in a TV special,” she said, referring to her 2016 LP A Very Kacey Christmas. “The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of come and be special guests.”

Those guests include Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Kendall Jenner, narrator Dan Levy and more. With help from duet partner Troye Sivan, she’ll premiere new song “Glittery” during the show as well.

Throughout the trailer, Musgraves is seen in several Cher-like glamorous outfits performing everything on a decked-out stage. In a statement that accompanied the special’s announcement earlier this month, she noted that the event was inspired by Wes Anderson.