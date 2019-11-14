 Watch Sparkly Trailer for ‘The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Jewel Returns With Emotional Ballad 'No More Tears' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello Join Kacey Musgraves for ‘Christmas Show’ Trailer

Star-studded holiday special will premiere on Amazon Prime later this month

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kacey Musgraves will be getting into the holiday spirit with a glitzy, star-studded new special: The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, available on Amazon Prime starting on November 29th.

In the short trailer, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello and others sing and hang with Musgraves, who explains why she wanted to do this special. “I had this idea about bringing this Christmas album to life in a TV special,” she said, referring to her 2016 LP A Very Kacey Christmas. “The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of come and be special guests.”

Those guests include Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Kendall Jenner, narrator Dan Levy and more. With help from duet partner Troye Sivan, she’ll premiere new song “Glittery” during the show as well.

Throughout the trailer, Musgraves is seen in several Cher-like glamorous outfits performing everything on a decked-out stage. In a statement that accompanied the special’s announcement earlier this month, she noted that the event was inspired by Wes Anderson.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.