Kacey Musgraves Announces All-Star Christmas Special With Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner

Kacey Musgraves is getting her very own 2019 holiday special. The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will premiere November 29th on Amazon Prime.

Narrated by Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek, the all-star special will include performances of classic holiday songs by Musgraves and a rotating cast of celebrity friends, including Fred Armisen on “Silent Night,” Camila Cabello on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” James Corden on “Let it Snow,” Zooey Deschanel on “Mele Kalikimaka” and Lana Del Rey on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Leon Bridges will also duet with Musgraves on her 2016 original song “Present Without a Bow,” and Troye Sivan will make an appearance for the world premiere of a new song, titled “Glittery.”

Non-musical guests will include a dance performance by the Radio City Rockettes, as well as cameos from Kendall Jenner and Musgraves’ own grandmother.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a statement. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”