Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing Christmas Classics With James Corden

James Corden tapped Kacey Musgraves to narrative a holiday rom-com using 14 holiday classics in a segment on The Late Late Show. The pair created the clip, titled “Soundtrack to a Christmas Love Story,” using nine sets and only one take.

The segment opens with Musgraves dressed as an elf working in a Christmas shop singing “Jingle Bell Rock” (presumably inspired by Last Christmas). As she puts on her coat and leaves the shop she runs into Corden, who sings Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe.” As their love story continues the pair also croon “Wonderful Christmastime,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and Elvis’ “Blue Christmas.” Musgraves also brings in her own holiday track “Christmas Makes Me Cry” and there’s even an homage to Love, Actually in the midst of the dramatic tale.

Musgraves recently unveiled The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, an Amazon Prime Video holiday special executive produced by Musgraves with Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Jason Owen. The feature was narrated by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, and also features Corden, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and the Radio City Rockettes. The special includes a rendition of Musgraves’ new song “Glittery,” performed with Australian pop singer Troye Sivan.