Kacey Musgraves and Fancy Hagood Embark on Saucy Seventies Space Trip in ‘Blue Dream Baby’ Video

Fancy Hagood is in an animated, intergalactic paradise soaring through space in the music video for his latest single “Blue Dream Baby,” his first official team-up with Kacey Musgraves. When the country-pop singer and songwriter finds himself on a spaceship heading lightyears away from Earth, he’s happy to encounter a trio of bawdy gayliens and Musgraves’ cosmic alter ego Spacey Kacey on board to keep him company.

Musgraves and Hagood’s first collaboration brings the seventies to the space disco. Written with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Alysa Vanderheym, “Blue Dream Baby” holds on to the spark of a blazing flame while the pair work to make sense of what they’re feeling.

“My blue dream baby, driving me crazy/ Got my mood ring changing indigo to navy/ Like I’m out of body, like there’s nobody on the dance floor,” they double team on the chorus. “And I know what I know and I feel what I feel/ And I just gotta know if the feeling is real/ Or just a blue dream baby.”

“Kacey and I share stuff we’ve written from time to time with each other,” Hagood shared in a statement. But despite their noted friendship, he credits Musgraves’s boyfriend as the force that brought them together on the track. “He told her about it, and later that night, she and I were texting, when she asked to hear it.”

He adds: “To my absolute amazement she was super into it — and the rest is history! I’m still pinching myself that I get to put out a song in the world with someone who is not only one of my favorite artists but also one of my closest friends. It doesn’t get any more special than this.”