Kaash Paige Talks Busting Through Her Fear of Failure on ‘The First Time’

Kaash Paige went viral with her 2019 smash “Love Songs” and ever since her star has continued to rise. She’s gone from playing house parties to performing at festivals such as at Rolling Loud Miami (she made Rolling Stone‘s 10 Best Of list) and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago and released an EP and as well as her debut album, Teenage Fever.

In the latest edition of Rolling Stone‘s The First Time, the singer-songwriter shares that she first wrote a song at age 10, which she recorded in a makeshift studio that was inside her parents’ closet. Of course, now, she’s hitting professional studios and linking up with other artists. Her first collaboration came when she met Don Toliver via her manager. She played the rapper some of her songs and he hopped on “Euphoria,” which ended up being her first feature. She says she first found out when she received a call. “‘Don wants it on his album and Travis [Scott] hopped on it,'” she says. “Life-changing moment right there.”

Paige wrote “Love Songs” while she was a teenager and when she was younger, she says she always wanted to be liked. At age 20, she says she’s realized that she’s learned to overcome her fear of failing and pleasing everyone as she moves forward in her music career. “I just got over that fear, like, be you,” she says.