KAABOO Music Festival 2019: Maren Morris, Wu-Tang, Snoop and More

Three-day festival in Southern California featured plenty of nostalgia as well as today’s pop and country stars

KAABOO Del Mar Music Festival in San Diego, California on September 13-15th, 2019.
KAABOO Music festival returned to Southern California for three days (Sept. 13-15), just north of San Diego at the Del Mar fairgrounds. The fifth, sold-out edition included performances from Mumford & Sons, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Wu-Tang, Snoop Dogg and many more throughout the weekend. See highlights from the weekend’s performers in our gallery here.

Next year, the festival has announced that it is moving south to San Diego’s Petco Park. The 2020 music festival is planned for September 18-20.

“As the KAABOO brand and our live event properties continue to grow and evolve, it’s imperative that we continue to deliver an unparalleled experience for our guests by holding KAABOO in a world-class venue with exceptional room for growth,” Jason Felts, managing partner of KAABOO, said in a statement. “The location of Petco Park and its surrounding venues in downtown San Diego provides fans and artists alike the opportunity to enjoy everything that the vibrant metro area has to offer. We couldn’t be more ecstatic about this partnership and our relocation.”

