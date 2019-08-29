Juvenile, Birdman Tap Lil Wayne for Laid-Back New Song ‘Ride Dat’

Birdman and Juvenile reunite with Lil Wayne for their smooth new song “Ride Dat.” The track, produced by Cash Money Records’ in-house producer DRoc, finds the trio exchanging verses over pillowy jazz piano, DJ scratches and a laid-back, sub-bass-heavy beat.

Lil Wayne pops up in the final section, firing off pop culture references through thick auto-tune. “Ride this dick — don’t fall, baby/ Sippin’ lean like Paul Wall, baby,” he rhymes.

“Ride Dat” marks the first time the three rappers have recorded together following Cash Money producer Mannie Fresh’s 2016 cut “Hate.” The trio were previously all part of the supergroup Cash Money Millionaires, which featured members of Big Tymer$ (Birdman, Mannie Fresh) and the Hot Boy$ (Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk).

Wayne, Juvenile and Turk also performed together in their home town of New Orleans during the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend. More recently, Birdman and Juvenile collaborated on a full LP, the April-issued Just Another Gangsta.

Lil Wayne released his 12th solo album, Tha Carter V, in 2018. The rapper, who is currently touring the U.S. with Blink-182, recently teamed with the band for a mash-up their respective songs “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”