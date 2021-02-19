Justine Skye Taps Bella Hadid, Lil Yachty, Timbaland for ‘Intruded’ Video

Justine Skye has released a new video for “Intruded,” which features Bella Hadid, Lil Yachty, Timbaland, and a lot of video surveillance.

Directed by Nina Holmgren, the video opens with Skye on the floor surrounded by vintage electronics, as her pulse is detected on an EKG. Hadid calls her, her face appearing on several screens: “Justine? How did it go? You have to tell me everything.” Skye launches into the track, completely surrounded by monitors and screens that include cameos by Timbaland and Lil Yachty.

“Falling in love can make you feel kind of crazy,” Skye said of the track. “When I wrote ‘Intruded,’ I wrote from a place of being completely enamored but vulnerable enough to say it.”

“Intruded” will appear on Skye’s upcoming album Space & Time, produced by Timbaland. “I keep calling this the bad bitch manual because that’s exactly what it is for me,” Skye said of the record. The LP marks her second collaboration with Timbaland, following last year’s Space & Time Sessions EP. Her last full-length album was 2020’s Bare With Me (The Album).