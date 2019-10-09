Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner Announce Eaux Claires Hiver Event

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner will hold Eaux Claires Hiver, a two-day festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, November 21-24. The festival will act as an interim event to their annual Eaux Claires festival, which will next be held in July 2020.
The musicians released a trailer for Eaux Claires Hiver to promote the event, showcasing a wintery landscape and featuring Jon Hopkins’ ambient track “Feel First Life.” A voiceover explains the purpose and inspiration for the festival, noting “It’s going to be a winter thing, a smaller thing, and we’ll start preparing bigger things in the summer to come.”
The festival will include four days of immersive performances and talks, with the lineup including Ani DiFranco (in conversation with Vernon), Pieta Brown, Jon Hopkins, Poliça and William Britelle, as well as Vernon and Dessner themselves.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday October 15th via the Pablo Center, the festival’s main venue. The full lineup is below:
JT Bates
William Brittelle
Pieta Brown
S. Carey
Aaron Dessner
Ani DiFranco
Gail Ann Dorsey
hrrrbek
Jon Hopkins
Elsa Jensen
La Force
Mike Lewis
Metropolis Ensemble
Ryan Olson
Shahzad Ismaily
Michael Perry
Poliça
Talos
Korde Arrington Tuttle
Justin Vernon
Jeremy Ylvisaker