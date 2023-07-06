Justin Trudeau Implores Taylor Swift to Bring Her Eras Tour to Canada

Running a country is a lot of work, but Justin Trudeau has more important things on his mind: When is Taylor Swift coming to Canada? After the singer announced a new string of dates on her Eras Tour yesterday, the Canadian prime minister popped into her Twitter replies to inquire about a possible next set of concerts.

“It’s me, hi,” Trudeau wrote. “I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

Swift kicked off The Eras Tour earlier this year in the U.S. and has since spawned an international fervor around tickets to the shows. Last month, the singer added dozens of shows to her consistently sold out stadium tour — bringing the total count of shows to a whooping 104 nights. She also extended her run at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium with a sixth show scheduled for Aug. 7.

Yesterday, she added 14 more shows to the European/U.K. leg and announced that Paramore will provide support throughout the trek. The new addition comes after the singer announced shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Europe earlier this week.

Additionally, Swift added more dates to her already-announced Latin America tour. After wrapping her U.S. dates in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, Swift will head to Mexico City for four straight shows at Foro Sol starting Aug. 24. She’ll then stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil in November. Currently, there are no shows scheduled in Canada.

Swift first announced the tour last October after she completely took over the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Midnights.

"Good Morning America, it's Taylor," Swift said during the announcement. "I wanted to tell you something that I've been so excited about for a really long time and I've been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I'm going back on tour. The tour is called the 'Eras' tour, and it's a journey through all of my musical eras of my career."

Swift last went the road in 2018 for her massive Reputation Stadium Tour, which saw Swift accompanied by the likes of Charli XCX and Camila Cabello across the United States, the United Kingdom, along with Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. During the tour, Swift was joined onstage in Toronto by Bryan Adams for a performance of “Summer of ’69.”

Since her last tour, Swift has released four albums and two re-releases: Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and Taylor’s Version editions of Fearless and Red with additional songs. In total, she’s dropped 90 tracks of new material, not including collaborations with the likes of Haim and Big Red Machine.