Justin Timberlake to Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame’s ‘Contemporary Icon’ Award

“Justin is extraordinary,” said SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers of Timberlake earning “Contemporary Icon” award. “Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art”

Justin Timberlake performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 22 Sep 2018

Justin Timberlake performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake will receive the “Contemporary Icon” Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 50th annual induction gala, scheduled for June 13th at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel. The award, according to the organization’s website, recognizes “a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture.”

“Justin is extraordinary,” said producer, Chic member and SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers in a statement. “Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art and made three or four of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs. He and Timbaland have defined an era.”

SHOF President and CEO Linda Moran called Timberlake “multitalented and multifaceted, respected, admired and beloved by his fans and peers alike.”

An announcement for Timberlake’s honor cites the singer-songwriter’s credentials — including over 32 million albums sold worldwide, 10 Grammy awards and eight Number One Billboard hits (all of which he wrote or co-wrote). He will become the second artist to receive the recognition, following Lady Gaga in 2015.

Other inductees at the 2019 event include Missy Elliott, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), John Prine, Dallas Austin, Tom T. Hall and Jack Tempchin.

Timberlake released his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, in 2018.

