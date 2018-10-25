Justin Timberlake Reschedules NYC Show Citing ‘Severely Bruised’ Vocal Cords

Justin Timberlake was slated to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as part of his continuing Man of the Woods Tour, but he nixed his concert hours before it was to take place on the advice of his doctor.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal cords are severely bruised,” the singer revealed on Instagram. “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday.”

The rescheduled date takes place on January 31st, when Timberlake turns 38. “More info to come,” he added. “Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

Following the release of his fifth album Man of the Woods in February, Timberlake embarked on a North American tour in support of the LP in March. The second leg of the tour began last month, with dates currently extending into January. In July, he unveiled surprise song “SoulMate.”

Beyond music, Timberlake will release his first book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, on October 30th via HarperCollins. The tome, which will include “anecdotes, reflections and observations on his life and work,” will also feature career-spanning candid photos from his personal archive.