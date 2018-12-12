Justin Timberlake Reschedules ‘Man of the Woods’ Tour Dates

Justin Timberlake has rescheduled the tour dates he was forced to postpone earlier this fall due to bruised vocal cords, Variety reports.

The dates will be slotted into the already scheduled 2019 North American leg of the pop star’s Man of the Woods tour, which starts January 4th in Washington D.C. The rescheduled shows start January 28th in Denver, Colorado and include make-up gigs in New York City, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix Los Angeles and Oakland. The trek wraps with a two-night stand of rescheduled shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, April 12th and 13th.

Timberlake was forced call off his first concert – a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City – in October on the advice of his doctor. While the singer eventually returned to the road for a handful of shows, last Wednesday, December 5th he announced that he was canceling the remainder of his 2018 dates.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly.”

Timberlake released Man of the Woods, his fifth studio album, in February.

Justin Timberlake 2019 Tour Dates With Rescheduled Shows

January 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

January 6 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

January 8 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

January 10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

January 12 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

January 15 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

January 17 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 19 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

January 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

January 24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

January 28 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

January 31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

February 4 — Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

February 6 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

February 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

February 10 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*

February 11 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome*

February 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

February 15 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

February 18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

February 21 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 22 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center*

February 24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center*

March 5 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena*

March 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

March 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center*

March 13 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

March 15 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena*

March 25 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 31 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

April 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

April 4 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 6 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

April 9 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

April 12 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

April 13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

*rescheduled show