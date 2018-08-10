Justin Timberlake Preps Book of ‘Anecdotes, Reflections and Observations’

Justin Timberlake will release his first book Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, a collection of “anecdotes, reflections and observations on his life and work,” this October.

“I can’t help that my music shows who I am in this moment, what I’m drawn to, what I’m wondering about. I don’t want to help it,” Timberlake said in a statement through Harpers Collins, who will publish Hindsight on October 30th. “What you hear in the words, what you feel in those songs — that’s what I was feeling when I wrote them. I want you to see me, just like I want to see you.”

In addition to Timberlake’s words, the 288-page Hindsight will feature hundreds of candid photos and images from the singer’s personal archive, spanning from his childhood to his N’Sync years to Man of the Woods.

“Justin discusses many aspects of his childhood, including his very early love of music and the inspiration behind many of his hit songs and albums. He talks about his songwriting process, offering the back story to many of his hits,” Harpers Collins promised of the book that Timberlake co-wrote with Sandra Bark.

“He muses on his collaborations with other artists and directors, sharing the details of many performances in concert, TV comedy, and film. He also reflects on who he is, examining what makes him tick, speaking candidly about fatherhood, family, close relationships, struggles, and his search to find an inner calm and strength.”

Graphic designer Michael Bierut, who created the logo for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, designed Hindsight, which is available to pre-order now at Harpers Collins’ site.