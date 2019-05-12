×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next FKA Twigs Dazzles With New Songs at 'Magdalene' New York Performance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire also honored at Berklee College of Music commencement

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
BOSTON, MA - MAY 11: Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake attend the Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement ceremony at Agganis Arena at Boston University on May 11, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. More than 1,100 students graduated in all and receiving honorary degrees were Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Berklee)

Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott were honored with doctorate degrees from the Berklee College of Music on Saturday

Getty Images for Berklee

Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott were honored with doctorate degrees from the Berklee College of Music on Saturday. Composer and musical director Alex Lacamoire also received an honorary degree for his work in Hamilton, In The Heights and Dear Evan Hansen.

“This year’s honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact,” the school said in a statement. The superstars were honored for their “influences in music, and for their enduring global impact, CNN reports.

Following the ceremony, both Elliott and Timberlake posted the landmark moment on Instagram. “CREATE YOUR OWN LANE,” Elliott captioned her post, alongside a video of her in a cap and gown with her framed diploma. “Sincerely Dr. Missy Elliot.”

Related

Lizzo performs during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stubb's Bar-B-Q on March 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Hear Lizzo, Missy Elliott Hit the 'Tempo' on Bass-Heavy New Song
Justin Timberlake to Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame's 'Contemporary Icon' Award

The “Cry Me A River” singer shared some advice with his Instagram followers writing in his post, “No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR.”

Both artists delivered speeches to the 2019 graduating class.

“There will be ups and downs — prepare for that,” Elliott said. “As long as you are breathing, it is never too late. Don’t forget that. You have come too far to quit.”

Timberlake also shared some wisdom with the graduating class. “You’re defined by what you define failure as. It’s not a thing if it leads you to your success. It’s all part of the journey,” he said. “I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: One, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class. Meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all!”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad