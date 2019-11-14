Watch Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick Fight Rock Domination in New ‘Trolls World Tour’ Trailer

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick return to save the Trolls universe from a hard rock takeover in the new trailer for Trolls World Tour, out April 17th, 2020.

In the new film, Timberlake and Kendrick’s characters, Branch and Poppy, discover they’re part of one of six troll tribes scattered across different lands devoted to different kinds of music (funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock). All that music, however, ends up at risk when the rock trolls, led by Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom) and her father, King Thrash (voiced by none other than Ozzy Osbourne), set out to “unite the six strings” and rid the world of every genre but rock.

The new film boasts a stacked cast of musicians and actors portraying the different genre-based trolls, including Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak for funk, Kelly Clarkson for country, J Balvin for reggaeton, Ester Dean for pop and even acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel as “Trollzart,” the classical music troll. The film will also feature voice work from James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Kenan Thompson, Jamie Dornan, Flula Borg and Anthony Ramos.

Along with starring in the film, Timberlake produced the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and will contribute a few new songs to it as well. The first Trolls movie, released in 2016, notably featured Timberlake’s massive hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which won a Grammy and was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.