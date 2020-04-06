Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak Party at Anna Kendrick’s House in ‘Don’t Slack’ Video

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak — and their respective characters in Trolls: World Tour —cheer up a housebound Anna Kendrick in the new video for “Don’t Slack.”

Although the video itself was filmed in February, it parallels our current quarantined and self-isolated situation, with a sullen Kendrick (who also voices a character in the animated film) slowly brightened up by the two singers who have invaded every inch of her household.

“Don’t Slack” follows Timberlake and SZA’s “The Other Side.” Like the original 2016 film, Timberlake served as the executive music producer on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, which also features songs from George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, Haim and more.

The film itself was originally due out in theaters on April 10th, but — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will instead premiere on video-on-demand on that date.