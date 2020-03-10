Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak promote productivity in “Don’t Slack,” an upbeat, funky song from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, out March 13th.

“Don’t Slack” features Timberlake and .Paak trading off lines. “Imagine all the lives that we can save/You don’t even know the power you got in them legs,” Timberlake sings. The disco-tinged track carries the same positivity as “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” only now it’s trolls that seek sunshine in their pocket.

Timberlake and Anna Kendrick return as co-stars in Trolls World Tour, in theaters April 17th. The voices of James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, .Paak, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Kelly Clarkson, J Balvin and others appear.

“Don’t Slack” follows Timberlake and SZA’s “The Other Side.” Timberlake served as the executive music producer on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, which is currently available for pre-order.

Trolls World Tour Soundtrack

1. “The Other Side” – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. “Trolls Wanna Have Good Times” – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. “Don’t Slack” – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. “It’s All Love” – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. “Just Sing” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. “One More Time” – Anthony Ramos

7. “Atomic Dog World Tour Remix” – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. “Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice” – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. “Rock N Roll Rules” – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. “Leaving Lonesome Flats” – Dierks Bentley

11. “Born to Die” – Kelly Clarkson

12. “Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup” – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. “Barracuda” – Rachel Bloom

14. “Yodel Beat” – Ludwig Göransson

15. “Crazy Train” – Rachel Bloom

16. “I Fall to Pieces” – Sam Rockwell

17. “Perfect for Me” – Justin Timberlake

18. “Rock You Like a Hurricane” – Rachel Bloom

19. “It’s All Love (History of Funk)” – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. “Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)” – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell