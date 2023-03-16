Justin Quiles, Natti Natasha, and Omar Courtz Deliver a Perreo Banger With ‘En Bajita’

Leave it to Justin Quiles, Natti Natasha, and Omar Courtz to bring their “A-game” for a club-ready banger. On Thursday, the trio of reggaetón stars released their flirty collaboration “En Bajita.”

The song’s video opens with a dream sequence as Quiles and Courtz rap from atop snowy mountains before falling from the peaks through a giant pair of legs before ending up lying down on the floor of a club, staring above at the dancing women. Natasha joins the two from a motorcycle for her fiery verse.

The lyrics go from flirtatious to steamy as Natasha declares “if you’re looking for a real one, let me know,” as she and Quiles foreshadow some post-clubbing pillowtalk. (Natasha tops it off with a smirk and a wink.)

“I had a blast in the studio with Natti and Omar, who are two very talented and incredible artists I’ve been wanting to work with,” Quiles said in a statement. “Everyone brings their A-game and their unique flair to this track, and I know fans are going to love dancing to this song.”

Natasha said it was a "pleasure" working with Quiles and Courtz, adding that the two artists are "moving our art form forward." As for newcomer Courtz, he described collaborating with the two urbano heavyweights as "another goal achieved."

“I am always grateful for all the artists who believe in my talent and see the vision of what I offer our fans. This song is sure to be a worldwide hit,” said Courtz.

The new song follows Courtz’s track “Blessings” earlier this year and Quiles’ Karol G collab “Ojos Ferrari” off her latest album Mañana Será Bonito. It’s also the first new music from Natasha this year after she released “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” and “Mama Wanna Mambo” with Meghan Trainor last year.