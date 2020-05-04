Justin and Hailey Bieber Debut Facebook Watch Series in Quarantine

Watch, the social platform’s destination for original video content, has announced The Biebers on Watch, a new series that follows the quarantine life of Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.

“Justin and Hailey Bieber open up their home and marriage to offer an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family,” the series synopsis says.

The 12-episode series will be filmed on Go-Pro cameras positioned around the Biebers’ home at Puslinch Lake, Ontario, just outside of Toronto, where the couple are currently quarantined. The show will also feature hand-held segments in which Justin and Hailey share confessional details of their life in the COVID-19 lockdown. In the pilot episode, which premiered on Monday, the couple travel out to the lake to discuss the highs and lows of their relationship.

New episodes of The Biebers on Watch will premiere Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook Watch; each premiere will also include a Facebook Live segment. Episodes can also be found on Justin Bieber’s Facebook page.

Justin Bieber recently participated in a livestream cover of “Lean on Me” with other Canadian artists in a tribute to the late Bill Withers. All proceeds from the livestream, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, were donated to Food Banks Canada to help aid the unemployed and homeless in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.