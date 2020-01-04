Watch Justin Bieber Turn a Fancy Restaurant Into a Club in ‘Yummy’ Video

Justin Bieber has shared the food-filled official video for his new single “Yummy.”

In the Bardia Zeinali-directed video for the R&B track, which is a love letter to his sweetheart, Bieber enjoys Cheetos, Jell-O molds and lobster at a restaurant with an array of eccentric, lavish guests, before becoming a club where the singer and its patrons dance on the tables. By the end of the video, the restaurant soirée was seemingly all a dream.

Produced by Kid Culture, Sasha Sirota and frequent collaborator Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, “Yummy” is Bieber’s first solo release in more than two years and the first track from his upcoming fifth studio album, a follow-up to 2015’s Purpose. The song signals a big year ahead the “Company” singer who is set to premiere his 10-part YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons on January 27th, chronicling a dark period in his life.

“As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said in a teaser for his new era. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Bieber is set to tour in support of his new album beginning May 14th in Seattle and wrapping September 26th in East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.