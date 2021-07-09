Hear Justin Bieber Join The Kid Laroi on New Single ‘Stay’

The Kid Laroi has dropped a new single, “Stay,” featuring guest vocals from Justin Bieber.

A music video for the track, directed by Colin Tilley, pauses the action in midair as The Kid Laroi runs through the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Bieber joins for a verse, performed on a city rooftop, before the pair dance it out together for the climax of the song, joining their voices for the final chorus.

“Stay” will appear on The Kid Laroi’s upcoming album, F*CK LOVE (OVER YOU), which is due out this summer via Columbia Records.

In March, Bieber dropped his most recent album, Justice. The singer also appeared on Migos’ new album, Culture III, which was released in June. Bieber joined the group for a song called “What You See.”

Bieber has been tapped to headline Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival on Labor Day Weekend. The festival will take place Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and will also feature performances from Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch.