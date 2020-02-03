Justin Bieber Taps Summer Walker for ‘Yummy’ Remix

Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” may have struggled to beat out Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” on the pop charts, but Bieber has had no trouble getting a guest verse on his latest remix of the song.

Rising R&B star Summer Walker joins Bieber on the track, singing, “You already know, I got it/Can’t keep flexin’ on you when you can’t stop this/You already know, you want this/If you talkin’ then you ain’t doin’ nothing.”

Walker released her debut album, Over It, last October, selling more than 134,000 album units and earning the biggest streaming week for an album by a female R&B artist. She collaborated with Usher on the Over It track “Come Thru” — which samples his 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna” — and released the music video earlier this month.

Last week, Bieber announced his long-awaited fifth album Changes, set for release on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. He also shared a new song, “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani and released details on his upcoming Changes Tour, kicking off May 14th at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field and running through September 26th. In the lead-up to the album release, Bieber is unveiling a 10-part self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, detailing the latest chapter in the pop star’s sometimes turbulent career.