Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes Kick Off the 2020 American Music Awards With ‘Monster’

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday with a medley performance, including a live premiere of their new collaborative single “Monster.”

Bieber started off the night with a solo rendition of his song “Lonely,” written with Benny Blanco, followed by a joyful performance of “Holy,” his gospel-influenced single that he originally released with Chance the Rapper. Mendes then appeared on a platform to sing the opening chorus to “Monster” and trade off verses with Bieber against a VR background that resembled the dark fantasy forest seen in the single’s music video.

Along with “Lonely” and “Holy,” Bieber appeared on Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U” this year. His first album in five years, Changes, arrived in February.

While Mendes isn’t up for any AMAs this year, he’s preparing for the release of his new album, Wonder, set to arrive December 4th via Island Records. The singer-songwriter announced the album back in September, sharing both the title track and the LP’s short introduction. Wonder marks Mendes’ fourth album and follows his 2018 self-titled effort.

Ahead of the release of Wonder, Mendes will also release a new documentary, In Wonder, which premieres on November 23rd on Netflix. Directed by Grant Singer, the film traces Mendes’ swift rise over the past few years, from promising singer-songwriter to bona fide pop star, while also delving into how he’s grappled with the anxieties of celebrity, coming-of-age in the public eye, and the rigors of touring.