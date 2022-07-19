Justin Bieber Eyes Return to Touring After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber’s “Justice” world tour is set to resume as scheduled after the pop star was forced to postpone a handful of dates after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber came down with the rare virus — which affects nerves in the face and ear and can cause facial paralysis — last month while in the middle of the North American leg of his tour. He ultimately decided to postpone the remainder of those shows to recover, but Rolling Stone has confirmed that he’ll be ready to take the stage again, as planned, on July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

The singer’s itinerary is expected to continue as planned, with a handful of shows in Europe during August, followed by treks to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Additional European concerts are scheduled for early 2023. Bieber has not yet announced rescheduled dates for his postponed North American shows.

Upon announcing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, Bieber shared a video with fans and explained that the entire right side of his face was unable to move, and he could only smile and blink on the left side. “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he said at the time.

A few days later, Bieber said he was already starting to feel better in a message that also touched on how his faith had helped him through his diagnosis: “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he said. “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”