 Justin Bieber Drops Expanded Album 'Justice (The Complete Edition)' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Stealthing,' or Removing a Condom Without Consent, Is Now Illegal in California
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Drops Expanded Album ‘Justice (The Complete Edition)’

“Red Eye,” “Angels Speak,” and “Hailey” round out the new version of Justice

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Bieber drops "Red Eye," "Angels Speak," "Hailey" songs

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber has had a busy night. Following the release of his heartrending “Ghost” video, which stars Diane Keaton as his grandmother, he dropped three new(ish) songs. “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak,” and “Hailey” appear on Bieber’s Justice (The Complete Edition) of his sixth album Justice.

“Hailey” and “Angels Speak” originally appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice. Meanwhile, “Red Eye” was a bonus track for the album webstore’s alternate cover CD available exclusively in Europe.

Justice, which arrived in March, was released in an expanded version dubbed Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) that arrived a week after the original. the Complete Edition includes the expanded version along with the three additional tracks.

On Friday, the Michael D. Ratner-directed documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, will make its worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime via Amazon Studios.

 

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.