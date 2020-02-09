Watch Justin Bieber Bring ‘Changes’ Singles, Quavo to ‘SNL’

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day release of Changes, Justin Bieber returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a pair of singles from his new album, “Yummy” and the Quavo-featuring “Intentions.”

For “Yummy,” the singer turned the Studio 8H stage into a large green box where Bieber and a trio of musicians first performed a stripped-down rendition of the track. Midway through, “Yummy” transitioned into its more familiar version as the musicians ducked offstage and were replaced by a troupe of dancers.

Bieber returned later in the episode with Quavo in tow for a rendition of “Intentions,” which arrived earlier in the week along with a heartwarming video highlighting the philanthropic work of the Alexandria House.

The RuPaul-hosted episode marked Bieber’s third visit to SNL and first since 2013, when he performed “As Long As You Love Me” and “Nothing Like Us” on an episode he also hosted.

Bieber will embark on a North American tour for the album on May 14th in Seattle, running through September 26th with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be featured as opening acts. The singer is also in the midst of his 10-part docuseries Justin Bieber: Changes.