Justin Bieber, Quavo Give Back in Heartwarming New ‘Intentions’ Video

Justin Bieber has released a new single, “Intentions,” featuring Quavo. The track comes off Bieber’s upcoming fifth studio album, Changes, out on Valentine’s Day.

The accompanying visual for the song highlights the stories of several women who are working to make a difference in the world for others who are struggling. The women share their heartfelt stories, where they discuss education, foster care and homelessness. Bieber and Quavo also appear in the clip, hanging out with the women and others at Alexandria House, whose mission is “to help women and children move from crisis to stability.”

“Shower you with all my attention,” Bieber sings on the chorus. “Yeah, these are my only intentions.” “You’re the best thing,” Quavo adds during his verse, “And I don’t need a witness.”

In addition to launching a $200,000 Intentions fund to support families at Alexandria House, the philanthropic efforts also directly aid the women featured in the video as the clip details.

Bieber will perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing on an episode hosted by drag icon RuPaul. The singer previously released the songs “Yummy,” which got a remix featuring Summer Walker this past week, and “Get Me” featuring Kehlani; they’ll both appear on Changes alongside songs with Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Post Malone and more.

Bieber will embark on a North American tour for the album on May 14th in Seattle, running through September 26th with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be featured as opening acts.

Last month, Bieber released the first part of a ten-part docuseries, Justin Bieber: Changes.