Watch Justin Bieber and Quavo Perform ‘Intentions’ on ‘Ellen’

The singer also plays a game of “Spill the Tea” with Usher

Justin Bieber stopped by The Ellen Show to perform his single “Intentions” with the help of Quavo. The pair was joined by several backup dancers as they performed the track in a glowing box filled with laser-like lights, a similar style to their recent performances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show.

Bieber also joined Usher for a round of “Spill the Tea” during his appearance on the talk show, which involved sharing a few secrets. During the game, which the duo played alongside several guests, host Ellen DeGeneres tried to guess which secret came from which player. Bieber’s secret: “I broke into a school.”

“Intentions” comes off Bieber’s new album Changes, which dropped last month. The album debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s album chart. The singer recently released two dance visuals for tracks off the album, “Habitual” and “All Around Me,” and will embark on an extensive tour in support of the LP this May.

