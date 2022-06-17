 Justin Bieber Postpones Rest of U.S. Tour Due to Ramsey Hunt Battle - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next ‘I Hope to Be Back Here’: Lil Nas X Manifests Decades of Success at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of U.S. Tour Due to Ramsey Hunt Battle

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road,” Live Nation says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his upcoming North American tour dates this summer as the singer continues his recovery from Ramsey Hunt syndrome.

After previously canceling shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C., Bieber revealed his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and ear and, in Bieber’s case, can cause facial paralysis. 

Further postponements followed, with Live Nation announcing Friday that the rest of the Justice Tour’s North American dates — set to run through early July — will now be rescheduled.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Related Stories

Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis Could Take ‘Months’ to Heal, Experts Say
Anti-Vaxxers Are Flipping Out Over Justin Bieber's Facial Paralysis

Related Stories

Popular musical duo Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Among the impacted dates are Bieber’s June 24 headlining gig at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and a two-night stand in Inglewood, California on July 2 and 3. Live Nation added that rescheduled U.S. dates “will be made public shortly.”

As of now, Bieber is scheduled to resume touring on July 31 for the European leg of his Justice World Tour. The trek currently keeps Bieber on the road through March 2023.

Earlier this week, Bieber offered a health update to fans on social media. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he said. “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.