Justin Bieber Wants to Normalize Weed

Justin Bieber gets his weed from California, but now fans can get it straight from him.

The pop star has launched his own line of cannabis products through a partnership with weed company Palms, making him the latest music industry fixture to capitalize on the growing business. With Palms, Bieber has launched a pre-rolled joint line called Peaches, a callback to the hit song of the same name, referencing one of the most memorable lines from the song’s chorus.

Palms says a portion of every purchase from the Peaches line will go to Veterans Walk and Talk, an advocacy group for veterans for the use of cannabis and psychedelics, and to Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice that helps people and their families impacted by marijuana convictions

Bieber joins the likes of longtime stoner culture musicians like Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, and Snoop Dogg in putting his name behind cannabis products, but rather leaning more into counterculture, Bieber and Palms want his line to normalize using marijuana.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it — especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said in a statement. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”