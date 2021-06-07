 Justin Bieber Drops 'Peaches' Remix With Ludacris, Usher, Snoop Dogg - Rolling Stone
Justin Bieber Taps Ludacris, Usher, Snoop Dogg for ‘Peaches’ Remix

Track originally appeared on pop star’s latest album, Justice

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Justin Bieber has enlisted Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg for a new remix of his hit single, “Peaches.”

The song’s slick and breezy beat is a perfect fit for all three guests as they survey the world and all its various delights. “Crushed grapes in my Mauritius,” Ludacris spits, “Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious.” Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg highlights the finest stuff coming out of California (“Whole VIP smellin’ like it’s Christmas, you don’t wanna miss this/California weed on 10, this hits different”), while Usher pays homage to his longtime home of Georgia (“Wonder where she learn to bounce that booty/What’s her secret? I bet her momma went to Freaknik”).

“Peaches” appears on Bieber’s most recent album, Justice, which was released in March. The song debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart upon its release.

Bieber is set to embark on a world tour in support of Justice next year. The trek kicks off February 18th, 2022 in San Diego and wraps June 24th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In This Article: Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Usher

