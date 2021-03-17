Justin Bieber Debuts New Song ‘Peaches’ On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Series

Days before the release of his new album Justice, Justin Bieber performed an intimate set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

Accompanied by We the Band, Bieber debuted “Peaches,” a sultry track he performed on keyboards. The set also included the Justice tracks “Holy” (the studio version features Chance the Rapper), “Hold On,” and “Anyone.”

Justice arrives on Friday via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber said in a previous statement. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

Justice is Bieber’s sixth LP, after last year’s Changes. The previous album recently received Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions”). His Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours” took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance.