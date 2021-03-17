 Justin Bieber Debuts New Song 'Peaches' On NPR's 'Tiny Desk' Series - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Madvillain Exec Egon Remembers MF DOOM: 'He Was Such a Master of His Craft'
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Debuts New Song ‘Peaches’ On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Series

Track is off Bieber’s upcoming album Justice

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Days before the release of his new album Justice, Justin Bieber performed an intimate set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

Accompanied by We the Band, Bieber debuted “Peaches,” a sultry track he performed on keyboards. The set also included the Justice tracks “Holy” (the studio version features Chance the Rapper), “Hold On,” and “Anyone.”

Justice arrives on Friday via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber said in a previous statement. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

Justice is Bieber’s sixth LP, after last year’s Changes. The previous album recently received Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Intentions”). His Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours” took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In This Article: Justin Bieber, NPR

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.