Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration.

Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept missing and Xing out “Georgia.”

“Peaches” is nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video. Bieber’s album Justice is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. He’s tied with Doja Cat for second-most nominations. Along with the collaborative nod, Giveon is up for Best R&B Song for his track “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Bieber first hit the Grammys stage in 2011, the year he was nominated for Best New Artist, to perform “Baby” and “Never Say Never” alongside Jaden Smith. He returned in 2016 for “Love Yourself” and “Where Are Ü Now,” which took home the award for Best Dance Recording.

Bieber won his second Grammy last year for his collaboration Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours.”