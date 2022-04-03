 Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon Perform 'Peaches' at 2022 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lady Gaga Vamped Her Way Through a Tribute to Tony Bennett at the 2022 Grammys
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Giveon and Daniel Caesar joined Bieber on stage for the performance. The song is up for Record and Song of the Year

By
Tomás Mier
&
Brittany Spanos
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

ALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration.

Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept missing and Xing out “Georgia.”

“Peaches” is nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video. Bieber’s album Justice is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. He’s tied with Doja Cat for second-most nominations. Along with the collaborative nod, Giveon is up for Best R&B Song for his track “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Bieber first hit the Grammys stage in 2011, the year he was nominated for Best New Artist, to perform “Baby” and “Never Say Never” alongside Jaden Smith. He returned in 2016 for “Love Yourself” and “Where Are Ü Now,” which took home the award for Best Dance Recording.

Bieber won his second Grammy last year for his collaboration Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours.”

In This Article: 2022 Grammys, giveon, Grammy Awards, grammys, Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.