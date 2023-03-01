Justin Bieber Sparks Justice World Tour Cancellation Rumors After Quietly Removing Tickets

If you caught Justin Bieber on his Justice world tour last year before all remaining dates were indefinitely postponed in September, consider yourself lucky. After months of fans — and their money — being left in limbo while awaiting the new tour schedule, the singer has seemingly scrapped the entire tour.

Earlier this week, the postponed shows were quietly removed from Bieber’s website as an influx of ticket holders reported receiving emails regarding refunds from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and AXS. Fans whose shows were previously marked in the Ticketmaster app with a yellow postponed notice now saw a red cancellation banner across their ticket.

“We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled,” an email from AXS to London concert-goers read. “We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Bieber has yet to address the apparent cancellation, and a rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The singer first announced that he would be "taking a break" from performing in June, one month after his tour began, following his Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which left his face partially paralyzed. At the time, he canceled a dozen shows on the North American leg of the tour.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber wrote in a statement at the time. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.” Still, he traveled to Europe and performed six shows as well as a set at Rock in Rio before deciding that the strain was too much on his body.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”