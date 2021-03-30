Justin Bieber Scores His First Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Justin Bieber has reached Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for his first time following the arrival of his new album, Justice.

The pop star jumped from Number 22 to the top spot, pulling in 173.1 million streams for the week of March 19th through March 25th (Bieber’s previous peak position was Number Two, which he reached last February). Along with topping the Artists 500, Justice landed at Number One on the Top 200 albums chart while the track “Peaches” bowed at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart, making Bieber the first artist to rule all three major charts since Ariana Grande last October.

On the RS200, Justice moved 146,000 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 138.4 million song streams (in reaching Number One, Bieber also finally dethroned country star Morgan Wallen, who’d been dominating the RS200 for months now). Meanwhile, Bieber’s collaboration with Giveon and Daniel Caeser, “Peaches,” pulled in 26.8 million streams to land at Number One on the RS 100.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Coming in behind Bieber was Drake, who picked up 150.5 million song streams as he continued to ride the success of his recent three-track Scary Hours EP. Taylor Swift landed at Number Three with 101. Million streams, Juice WRLD at Four with 96.2 million and Wallen fell to Five with 95.5 million.

Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey jumped from Number 116 to Number 31, picking up 38.1 million song streams as her new album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, premiered at Number Two on the RS200. Singer DDG reached Number 276 on the RS500, breaking the top 300 for the first time following the release of his new album, Die 4 Respect, and Australian rapper Masked Wolf cracked the top 200, reaching Number 176.