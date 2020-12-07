 Justin Bieber Plots New Year's Eve Livestream Concert - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Mother of Daisy Coleman from 'Audrie and Daisy' Has Died by Suicide
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Plots New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert

Gig will mark singer’s first live show since 2017

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Justin Bieber performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Justin Bieber

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images

Justin Bieber will return to the stage for his first live show since 2017 with a special New Year’s Eve livestream concert. The livestream will launch December 31st at 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT, while Bieber’s performance will begin at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Access to watch the concert will be available through January 1st at 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the livestream are $25 and will go on sale tomorrow, December 8th, at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. T-Mobile, which is sponsoring the event, is giving its customers free access to the show as well.

“We’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Bieber said in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

Bieber released his most recent album, Changes, in February. The record marked his first since 2015’s Purpose and it helped him earn three Grammy nominations, including Best Pop Vocal album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions” with Quavo (he picked up a fourth nod, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours”).

Bieber has continued to release new music throughout the year, teaming with Chance the Rapper on “Holy” and Benny Blanco on “Lonely.” He also appears on Shawn Mendes’ new song “Monster” and a remix of 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s hit, “Mood,” with J Balvin.

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.