Justin Bieber Kicks Off 2021 With New Video ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber kicked off 2021 with the release of his new video “Anyone,” which the singer premiered during his T-Mobile-sponsored New Year’s Eve concert.

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, finds Bieber in boxing mode, hopping in the ring, drinking raw eggs and wooing actress Zoey Deutch. “I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said in a statement.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

Bieber’s New Year’s Eve gig marked his first full concert since 2017. Bieber released his most recent album, Changes, in February. The record has since earned three Grammy nominations, including Best Pop Vocal album, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Yummy” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Intentions” with Quavo; Bieber also picked up a fourth nod, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours”).

Even after Changes, Bieber continued to drop new music throughout 2020, first teaming with Chance the Rapper on “Holy” and Benny Blanco on “Lonely.” He also appears on Shawn Mendes’ “Monster” and a remix of 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s hit, “Mood,” with J Balvin.