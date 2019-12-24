Justin Bieber Details New Single ‘Yummy,’ Announces Tour

Justin Bieber will release a new single, “Yummy,” January 3rd and embark on a lengthy North American tour in support of an as-yet untitled album in May. It’s unclear when the record will come out. The pop star will also star in a docuseries set to premiere December 31st.
Bieber announced his busy 2020 in a short video in which he talked about “Yummy” and shared some snippets of new music. “As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”
Bieber will kick off his North American tour on May 14th at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The trek wraps September 26th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ticket information will be available on Bieber’s website.
“Yummy” follows Bieber’s last album, 2015’s Purpose. He’s kept active since that massive LP, collaborating with artists like DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Quavo (“No Brainer”), Ed Sheeran (“I Don’t Care”), Gucci Mane (“Love Thru the Computer”) and Dan + Shay (“10,000 Hours”). Most recently, he appeared with Ink on Chris Brown’s June single “Don’t Check on Me.”
Bieber first referenced a new album during his stage appearance with Ariana Grande at Coachella. In October, he further hinted at a project titled R&Bieber in an Instagram post, suggesting it would be out before the end of 2019.
Popular on Rolling Stone
Justin Bieber Tour Dates
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
September 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium