Justin Bieber Details New Single ‘Yummy,’ Announces Tour

Justin Bieber will release a new single, “Yummy,” January 3rd and embark on a lengthy North American tour in support of an as-yet untitled album in May. It’s unclear when the record will come out. The pop star will also star in a docuseries set to premiere December 31st.

Bieber announced his busy 2020 in a short video in which he talked about “Yummy” and shared some snippets of new music. “As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber said. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Bieber will kick off his North American tour on May 14th at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The trek wraps September 26th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ticket information will be available on Bieber’s website.

“Yummy” follows Bieber’s last album, 2015’s Purpose. He’s kept active since that massive LP, collaborating with artists like DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Quavo (“No Brainer”), Ed Sheeran (“I Don’t Care”), Gucci Mane (“Love Thru the Computer”) and Dan + Shay (“10,000 Hours”). Most recently, he appeared with Ink on Chris Brown’s June single “Don’t Check on Me.”

Bieber first referenced a new album during his stage appearance with Ariana Grande at Coachella. In October, he further hinted at a project titled R&Bieber in an Instagram post, suggesting it would be out before the end of 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Tour Dates

May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

August 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

August 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

August 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

August 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

August 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

August 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

August 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

September 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

September 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium