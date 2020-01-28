Justin Bieber Announces New Album ‘Changes,’ North American Summer Tour

Justin Bieber will release his fifth album, Changes, on February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. The singer will support the album with a North American Summer tour, which goes on sale the day the new music drops. Bieber has also dropped a new song, “Get Me,” which features Kehlani.
The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith and kick off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on May 14th. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before wrapping in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26th at MetLife Stadium.
Tickets for the Changes Tour will go on sale on February 14th at noon local time via Bieber’s website. Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets ahead of the February 14th public on-sale, including an opportunity for American Express® Card Members to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting January 30th at 10 a.m. $1 from each ticket purchased for the tour will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Changes is available for pre-order now, with new track “Get Me” included. Special collectors-edition CD’s will be available at Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.
Yesterday Bieber dropped the first episode of his 10-part, self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will showcase the lead-up to Changes and how he came to terms with his past ahead of the new album.
Changes Tour dates:
May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 22 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium
May 26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest
June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 Landover, MD – FedExField
Aug. 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Aug. 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium