Justin Bieber Announces New Album ‘Changes,’ North American Summer Tour

Justin Bieber will release his fifth album, Changes, on February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. The singer will support the album with a North American Summer tour, which goes on sale the day the new music drops. Bieber has also dropped a new song, “Get Me,” which features Kehlani.

The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith and kick off in Seattle at the CenturyLink Field on May 14th. The trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville, Miami and Montreal before wrapping in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26th at MetLife Stadium.

Tickets for the Changes Tour will go on sale on February 14th at noon local time via Bieber’s website. Fans will have several opportunities to purchase tickets ahead of the February 14th public on-sale, including an opportunity for American Express® Card Members to purchase tickets beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available starting January 30th at 10 a.m. $1 from each ticket purchased for the tour will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Changes is available for pre-order now, with new track “Get Me” included. Special collectors-edition CD’s will be available at Target, where each CD will contain one of two exclusive fold-out posters.

Yesterday Bieber dropped the first episode of his 10-part, self-produced documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The episodes will showcase the lead-up to Changes and how he came to terms with his past ahead of the new album.

Changes Tour dates:

May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 22 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium

May 26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest

June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 Landover, MD – FedExField

Aug. 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

Aug. 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium