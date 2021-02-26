Justin Bieber Details New Album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber will release his sixth studio album, Justice, March 19th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings.

A full tracklist for the record has yet to be announced, but it will feature Bieber’s three most recent solo songs, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper; “Lonely,” featuring Benny Blanco; and “Anyone, which arrived earlier this year.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber said in a statement. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice is available to preorder and will follow Bieber’s 2020 LP, Changes. Earlier this week, Bieber performed a three-song set during Spotify’s virtual Stream On event, where he played a revamped version of “Lonely,” as well as “Holy” and “Anyone.”