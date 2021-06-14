Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will return this year on Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Like many other live music events, Made in America was canceled last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The lineup for the 2021 festival includes Justin Bieber and Lil Baby as headliners, along with other A-list acts like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more.

Produced by Roc Nation, this year’s Made in America festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit that aims to reduce the number of people trapped within America’s carceral system, and the festival will host numerous other charities in its expanded Cause Village section.

Since Made in America’s inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $135 million for the city of Philadelphia. In the past, the festival has attracted as many as 50,000 attendees per day and boasted acts like Rihanna, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and many more.