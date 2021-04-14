 Watch Justin Bieber's 'Live From Paris' Concert Special - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Bad Bunny Meet His Nemesis Good Bunny on 'Corden'
Home Music Music News

Watch Justin Bieber’s ‘Live From Paris’ Concert Special

The singer performed songs from his new album Justice

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Justin Bieber performed a special 15-minute livestream concert from the rooftop of a Paris hotel to celebrate his new album Justice. The special, Live From Paris, aired on Bieber’s YouTube channel.

Directed by David Ctiborsky, the concert revealed Bieber and his live band performing on a roof at sunset, with landmarks like the Eiffel Tower visible in the background, and later in the halls of the hotel. During the concert the singer played several of his recent tracks, including “Hold On,” “Somebody” and “Off My Face.” The final track, “2 Much,” brings Bieber back to the roof after night falls, with the Eiffel Tower now glowing behind him.

This week Justice returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, edging out Demi Lovato’s seventh studio album. The success followed Bieber’s surprise six-song EP, Freedom, which he dropped on Easter.

Recently, Bieber addressed the controversy surrounding his use of a Martin Luther King, Jr. sample on Justice. “I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better,” he wrote as part of a longer statement. “And I know I have a long way to go.”

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.