Watch Justin Bieber’s ‘Live From Paris’ Concert Special

Justin Bieber performed a special 15-minute livestream concert from the rooftop of a Paris hotel to celebrate his new album Justice. The special, Live From Paris, aired on Bieber’s YouTube channel.

Directed by David Ctiborsky, the concert revealed Bieber and his live band performing on a roof at sunset, with landmarks like the Eiffel Tower visible in the background, and later in the halls of the hotel. During the concert the singer played several of his recent tracks, including “Hold On,” “Somebody” and “Off My Face.” The final track, “2 Much,” brings Bieber back to the roof after night falls, with the Eiffel Tower now glowing behind him.

This week Justice returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, edging out Demi Lovato’s seventh studio album. The success followed Bieber’s surprise six-song EP, Freedom, which he dropped on Easter.

Recently, Bieber addressed the controversy surrounding his use of a Martin Luther King, Jr. sample on Justice. “I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better,” he wrote as part of a longer statement. “And I know I have a long way to go.”