Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Justice World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber has announced that he is rescheduling his Justice World Tour dates to 2022, with seven addition arena shows added for a total of 52 dates.

Originally slated to kick off this summer, the tour will now begin on February 18th, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Bieber will make stops throughout the United States and Canada through June 24th, 2022, with the tour concluding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Additional tour dates including Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Maines, Austin, and Uncasville. Tickets for the additional shows will be on sale later this month, while previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders are set to receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Bieber released Justice, his most recent album, this past March, following 2020’s Changes. At the start of April, Bieber followed up the LP with a new gospel-themed EP, Freedom, which featured Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Dates

February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***

April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena***

June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater