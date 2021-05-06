Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Justice World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber has announced that he is rescheduling his Justice World Tour dates to 2022, with seven addition arena shows added for a total of 52 dates.
Originally slated to kick off this summer, the tour will now begin on February 18th, 2022, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Bieber will make stops throughout the United States and Canada through June 24th, 2022, with the tour concluding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
Additional tour dates including Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Maines, Austin, and Uncasville. Tickets for the additional shows will be on sale later this month, while previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders are set to receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.
Bieber released Justice, his most recent album, this past March, following 2020’s Changes. At the start of April, Bieber followed up the LP with a new gospel-themed EP, Freedom, which featured Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters.
Justin Bieber Justice World Tour 2022 Dates
February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center***
April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center***
April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena***
April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center***
April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena***
June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater