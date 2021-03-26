 Hear Justin Bieber's Surprise-Release 'Justice' Deluxe Edition - Rolling Stone
Justin Bieber Surprise-Releases ‘Justice’ Deluxe Edition

Triple Chucks Deluxe features Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, Quavo, DaBaby and Tori Kelly

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Justin Bieber performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Justin Bieber has released a 'Justice' deluxe edition called 'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/dcp

Justin Bieber has dropped a surprise deluxe edition of Justice, his sixth studio album that was released last week. Dubbed Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), he dropped the expanded LP at midnight on Thursday. The set includes six bonus tracks.

The new track additions include “There She Go” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “I Can’t Be Myself” with Jaden Smith, Quavo collaboration “Wish You Would,” “Know No Better” with DaBaby and “Name” featuring Tori Kelly. They join original Justice collaborators Chance the Rapper (“Holy“), Khalid (“As I Am”), Burna Boy (“Loved by You”), The Kid Laroi (“Unstable”), Dominic Fike (“Die for You”), Benny Blanco (“Lonely“), Daniel Caesar and Giveon (“Peaches“). and Beam (“Love You Different”).

Earlier on Thursday Bieber performed a live rendition of Justice song “Hold On” as part of Vevo’s Official Live Performance Series. Though the album just dropped, Justice has already been the subject of some controversy: The French dance duo Justice has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bieber over the album, and its use of audio from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speeches has been criticized.

 

In This Article: Justin Bieber

