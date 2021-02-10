Justin Bieber to Perform ‘Journals’ LP for TikTok Valentine’s Day Gig

Justin Bieber will perform his 2013 collection Journals for the first time as part of TikTok’s Valentine’s Day programming.

The concert, streamed “live from Drew House,” will take over Bieber’s TikTok account on February 14th at 6 p.m, PST. The performance will mark the first-ever long-form concert event in the history of TikTok, which this weekend sponsored Miley Cyrus’ pre-Super Bowl tailgate gig.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life. Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”

Released in 2013, Journals was a collection of “Manic Monday” tracks that Bieber released on a weekly basis following his 2012 album Believe and prior to that LP’s companion concert film Justin Bieber’s Believe. The compilation features the hits “Heartbreaker” and “All That Matters,” as well as guests Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Future, and Big Sean.

Bieber kicked off 2021 with “Anyone,” the latest in a string of new songs that followed the release of his 2020 LP Changes. After the album’s release, Bieber shared “Holy” with Chance the Rapper and “Lonely” with Benny Blanco.