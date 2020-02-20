Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden Open ‘Yummy’ Food Truck

Justin Bieber has been making the rounds to promote his new album Changes and in his latest late night segment the pop singer has launched a food truck with James Corden. The pair joined forces on The Late Late Show to open the “Yummy Food Truck” in Los Angeles, which served fish tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches to raise money for the LA Food Bank.

In the clip, Corden struggles to drive the truck, which has been emblazoned with the duo’s faces. “This is it,” he says. “We’re food dudes now.” Initially, they aren’t sure what sort of food to sell, especially since one is British and one is Canadian, so Corden suggests fish tacos. “We could call them Despitacos,” he says. As for whether they can actually cook? It’s debatable, but at least they are legitimately concerned about possible allergies when a fan says she’ll die if she eats fish.

Earlier this week Bieber joined Corden for a round of “Carpool Karaoke,” during which they created a new TikTok dance and argued about whether Bieber could actually fight Tom Cruise. He also made an appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live as well as The Tonight Show, and teamed up with the duo Florida Georgia Line for a country remix of “Yummy.”